Nigeria: We're Resolving Conflicts in Kaduna Through Peaceful Means - El-Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai yesterday said that the state government will continue to employ peaceful means to resolve conflicts in the state.

el-Rufai made this known at the opening ceremony of a summit on promoting peace, democracy and stability in Nigeria organized by Journalists for Democratic Rights in Kaduna.

Represented by his special adviser on Media and Communication, Mr. Olumuyiwa Adekeye, el-Rufai added that unity and cohesion of Nigeria must not be taken for granted.

He said, there has been development and progress in Kaduna State despite the pocket of conflicts.

While cautioning journalists to watch over their reportage, el-Rufai said journalists must learnt to see themselves as agent of peace and development, adding that "promotion of peace is the responsibility of the media, traditional rulers, religious and community leaders."

Speaking, earlier, the executive director of the Journalists for Democratic Rights, Mr. Adewale Adeoye expressed worry that Nigeria was faced with unnecessary violence and bloodletting.

He said it is worrisome that many Nigerians today have no access to food, stressing that "many of our people go hungry from morning to night without any hope of what to eat."

"We are also facing challenges of bitter ethnic contest, our country remains deeply divided. There is lack of an inspiring national spirit.

There are killings on-going in Southern Kaduna, youth have taken up arms against the state in North-East," he added.

He added that time has come for the people to wake up and champion the peace-building mechanism for the sake of "our children and generation unborn."