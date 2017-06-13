13 June 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Power Project One of Leading Performers

Manyara residents are working with the National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC) to soon establish a community bank geared at empowering the people economically.

Speaking at a conference organised by Manyara the regional Commissioner's office, the residents said they were ready to invest in the project which they believe would enable them tap into business opportunities, address poverty issues across the region with a view to spearheading its development.

Manyara RC Joel Bendera said the region needs at least 3.5bn/- to establish the bank, calling for an immediate 'fundraiser' from public institutions and private organisations as well as from individuals.

The RC noted that the process would start with formation of a committee of ten people to oversee fundraising and that the work would be administered by Office of the Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), currently held by Mr Eliakim Maswi.

"If we have decided to establish our bank, we have to put in place a committee to oversee the fundraising activities ... because we need not less than 3.5bn/-. "we need at least eight to ten serious people ... and as for its administration ... we leave it in the hands of the RAS," said Dr Bendera.

In another development, a Women's Economic Empowerment Forum was inaugurated. Manyara Regional Trade Officer, Ms Mery Kaaya, says the forum would bring women together so that they share experiences.

Ms Kaaya who is also a regional coordinator, said the logic behind initiating the forum was to ensure it supports women in facing their challenges as well as opportunities open to them.

"The forum will support women identify available opportunities in the region ... help them raise incomes and grow economically.

In coming together they will learn from each other and share experiences," she said.

