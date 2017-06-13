12 June 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man Flees to SA As Lover Bites Off Wife's Lip

Nyajena — A wife lost her lower lip during a fight with her husband's lover after she caught the two making love in the couple's matrimonial bedroom, a local court heard Monday.

Chipo Zekia, 22, pleaded guilty to assault charges when she appeared before a Masvingo magistrate, Peter Madiba.

She was sentenced to 420 hours of community service for assaulting and biting off the lower lip of Margret Musekiwa, 25, during the fight.

Prosecutor Edmond Mapope told the court that on 10 May this year, Musekiwa left her matrimonial home to attend a funeral in the same village.

Court heard that around 1600 hours she returned home and found husband Tawanda Chando naked and making love to Zekia in the couple's bedroom.

On realizing that they had been caught, Zekia then charged towards Musekiwa accusing her of invading her privacy and a fist fight ensued between the two women resulting in Musekiwa losing her lip during the tussle.

The court heard that Chando failed to stop the two women from fighting and fled into South Africa from where he was called back by the police to stand as a witness during the trial.

