12 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

East Africa: President Bashir Arrived in Ethiopia for IGAD Summit

Addis Ababa — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, evening Monday, leading the Sudan delegation for an IGAD summit meeting on south Sudan.

The summit meeting which bring the heads of state of the IGAD countries, will review ways to end the deteriorating security situation in south Sudan, the hu8manigarian situation and the national dialogue process there

It is to be noted that the delegation accompanying the president included the Minister for the presidency of the republic, Dr. Fadul Abdall and the Director of the National Intelligence and Security Service, Lt Gen Mohamed Atta , as well as ambassador Atta Al Manan Bakheet the State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

