Sudan: President Al-Bashir Arrives in Addis Ababa

The Minister of International Cooperation the Ambassador Idris Suleiman stressed the importance of benefiting from… Read more »

SUNA learned that the delegation accompanying the President of the Republic included the Minister of the Presidency, Dr. Fadul Abdalla, the Director of the Security and Intelligence Service, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Atta, and the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Attal-Mannan Bakhit.

Addis Ababa — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Monday arrived in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to participate in the IGAD summit on South Sudan, which will discuss means of ending the continuous deterioration in the security and humanitarian situations and the national dialogue process in the Republic of South Sudan.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.