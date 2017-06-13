Sudan: President Al-Bashir Arrives in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Monday arrived in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to participate in the IGAD summit on South Sudan, which will discuss means of ending the continuous deterioration in the security and humanitarian situations and the national dialogue process in the Republic of South Sudan.
SUNA learned that the delegation accompanying the President of the Republic included the Minister of the Presidency, Dr. Fadul Abdalla, the Director of the Security and Intelligence Service, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Atta, and the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Attal-Mannan Bakhit.