12 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister - Our Policy Focusses Making Investment Procedures Quick and Investor-Friendly

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister for Investment, Mubarak Al Fadil Mahadi, was briefed on Monday by the Palestinian ambassador to the Sudan, Dr. Sameer Abdul Gabir, on the arrangements underway for the visit of a delegation from the Palestinian International Agency for cooperation, beside a number of businessmen and experts, set for next July.

The ambassador said the Palestinian delegation is to get a firsthand information about investment opportunities in the Sudan and to discuss the possibility of establishing a lead herbal production farm in the sudn in which the most up-to-date technologies.

He said the discussions will review establishment of pharmaceutical plant in Khartoum and to be briefed on mining chances in the country.

The delegation will pay field visit a number of investment projects, with emphasis on Khartoum state

The Minister of investment, Mahdi, said the policy of his ministry focus on making investment procedures easy and investor friendly.

He said the ministry is keen to assist and provide all facilities for the investors and that Palestinian delegation is welcome and would be assisted by both the ministry and other stakeholders in the domain.

Sudan

Minister of Intl Cooperation Underlines Fair Distribution of Foreign Aid

The Minister of International Cooperation the Ambassador Idris Suleiman stressed the importance of benefiting from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.