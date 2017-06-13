Nigeria Elected Into ILO Governing Body

Geneva — A decade after Nigeria was last elected into the Governing Body of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Ayuba Wabba was yesterday elected into the body for the next three year.

Former NLC president and Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole was the last Nigerian to be elected into the ILO governing body, where he sa from June 2002 to 2008.

His election is massive boost for the country as he will now partake in taking major decisions on ILO policy, agenda, draft and budget of the organization for submission to the Conference and also elect the Director-General. The governing body which is the executive body of the organisation meets three times a year, in March, June and November. It is composed of 56 titular members (28 Governments, 14 Employers and 14 Workers) and 66 deputy members (28 Governments, 19 Employers and 19 Workers).

Ten of the titular government seats are permanently held by states of chief industrial importance (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States). The other Government members, and the worker and employer members, are elected by the Conference every three years. Aside the NLC president, the director general of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Forum (NECA), Mr. Gbenga Oshinowo was also elected into the Governing Body.

The body of the International Labour Office were elected after the 330 session was concluded, following wide-range discussions on basic labour rights in the globe with 187 member countries. Comrade Wabba while addressing journalists immediately after his victory dedicated his election to the Nigerian workers and workers around the world.

He said, "My election will give a voice to poor Nigerian workers, pensioners and Africans."

The president said decent work, occupational safety and the condition of workers has not received more attention in comparison with the wealth that has been created.