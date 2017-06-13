Nigeria: Reps to Probe Violation of Fiscal Responsibility Act

Abuja — The House of Representatives has expressed worry over the failure of the budget office of the federation to comply with certain provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

This resolution was contained in a motion on the need for the budget office of the federation to comply with the Fiscal Responsibility Act moved yesterday by Hon. Kingsley Chinda.

Chinda, in his lead debate noted that the Budget Office of the federation as an agency of the Federal Ministry of Finance was established to amongst other things to provide and implement budget and fiscal policies.

He, however, regretted that the budget office has failed to live up to its responsibilities in flagrant violation of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

"In recent times, there have been concern about the apparent failure of the budget office to comply with certain provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, Cap F40, Laws of the Federation, 2004," he added.

The lawmaker stressed that for any responsible government to succeed, there was need for it to uphold the rule of law.

Citing Sections 26, 30 (1) and (2) and 50 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, he warned that unless the budget office of the federation lives up to its responsibilities, achievement of transparency and effective budget implementation would continue to elude the nation at great costs.

The House consequently mandated its committees on Appropriations, Public Accounts, Finance, Public Procurement and Governmental Affairs to investigate the infractions of the fiscal responsibility act by the executive arm of government.

Also yesterday, the House urged the federal government to urgently commence plans for effective funding of HIV management.