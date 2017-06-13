12 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Cases of Watery Diarrhea Receding in All State - Minister

Khartoum — The Federal Minister for Health, Bahar Idris Abu Gharda, has announced a huge ebbing in the cases of watery diarrhea in all the state, particularly in the White Nile State thanks to the various interventions applied by the Ministry.

The Minister said there is a zero case as of today Monday, in the state of Kasala, Red Sea, and Blue Nile while the reported cases up to yesterday Sunday in all states were 257 cases and only one fatality was reported in as the White Nile State out of 97 cases reported there.

The Minister revealed that 74 cases were registered in Khartoum state, 26 in each of Gadarif and Shamalia State, against 22 cases in South Kordufan and 13 cases in Sinar State, and 6 cases in Nile State and only five cases in Gazira State.

Meanwhile the federal minister has formed an all-inclusive committee to follow up and take measures for controlling the cases and spread of watery diarrhea in the country.

The committee which includes all relevant ministries and institutions shall finalize its work within ten days, involving the civil societies.

