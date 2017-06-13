Sudan: Investment Minister - Ministry's Policies Are Based On Facilitation and Speeding Up of Investment Procedures

Khartoum — The Minister of Investment Mubarak Al-Fadhil got acquainted, during his meeting at his office with the Palestinian Ambassador in Khartoum Dr. Samir Abdel-Jabir, with the preparations for the visit of the delegation of the Palestinian Agency for International Cooperation and a number of Palestinian businessmen and experts to Sudan in next July.

The Palestinian Ambassador to Sudan explained that the delegation would be briefed on the climate and opportunities for investment in Sudan. The delegation also discusses the possibility of establishing a model farm for the production of medical plants, which he said it is considered as one of the key exports of Palestine in addition to the date planting through the latest advanced production technologies as well as the establishment of a pharmaceutical factory, referring to the delegation desire to get information on the investment opportunities in mining sector, stressing completion of all studies required for implementation, adding that the delegation will pay field visits to a number of investment projects by focusing on the state of Khartoum.

The Minister of Investment welcomed the visit of the Palestinian delegation, pointing to the ministry's concern with the introduction of advanced agricultural technologies through investment in the agricultural sector and expansion in the pharmaceutical industries as a strategic trend to indigenize the drug industry in the country.

The minister pointed out that the ministry's policies targeted facilitation and speeding up of investment procedures. He introduced a number of options on investment in the pharmaceutical sector, establishment of the model farm and the possibility of holding investment partnerships with the private sector, which he described as the most flexible and capable of developing investment, asserting the role of the private sector in economic development and resource mobilization.

The Minister reiterated the ministry's keenness to provide all facilities for the success of the visit of the delegation of the Palestinian Agency for International Cooperation in coordination with the relevant authorities.