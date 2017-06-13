Sudan: Minister of Intl Cooperation Underlines Fair Distribution of Foreign Aid

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation the Ambassador Idris Suleiman stressed the importance of benefiting from foreign aid and to be directed to the development projects by focusing on the states that have recently suffered difficulties such as the states of Darfur and eastern Sudan, pointing out the fair distribution of aid to all states to achieve qualitative and geographical balance.

In a press statement following the workshop held Monday at the Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum on the coordination of efforts between the Government of Sudan and the organizations working in the field of European aid, the Minister said that Sudan has been seeking a development partnership through close links with the European Union and national and international civil society organizations as well as development of one strategy for the management of foreign aid to avoid intersections that occurred in the past, adding that the Ministry of International Cooperation is considered as the focal point in the country's dealings with the international organizations and looking forward to establish an encouraging working relationship with the European Union.

The minister stressed that the workshop aims to identify the needs of Sudan with partners to employ and guide the aid towards the development projects in the field of education, health, water and capacity building of cadres at the federal and state level.

The Ambassador Suleiman pointed out to the Sudan's entitlements to the international community as a result of hosting of about 5 million Africans, including two million as refugees and three million as workers, revealing that Sudan is a donor country providing all services to residents in Sudan, calling for the importance of assistance exchange between it and the donor countries to achieve the desired benefit.