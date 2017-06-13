12 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Guidance and Endowments Receives Ambassador of Morocco

Khartoum — The Minister Guidance and Endowments, Abu-Bakr Osman Ibrahim, has appreciated the strong and distinguished relations between Sudan and Morocco.

This came when he received Monday at his office the Ambassador of Morocco to Khartoum, Mohamed Maal-Ainain, in presence of the State Minister at the Ministry of Guidance and Endowments, Nazar Al-Jaili Al-Mukashifi.

The minister affirmed his ministry's keenness to strengthen its cooperation with the Moroccan Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs for the interest of the two countries.

The meeting has reviewed the proposal on cooperation between Sudan and Morocco in the fields of Daawa, Guidance and the training of Imams as well as benefiting from the experiences of the two sister countries in the fields of Hajj and endowments.

