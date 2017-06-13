12 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: National Prime Minister - State Reform Program is Continuous Process

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has affirmed the National Assembly's concern with the policies and programs of the national accord government.

Addressing the National Assembly Monday, Lt. Gen. Salih announced that the national accord government will appoint a commissioner for the Corruption Combating Commission.

He affirmed the government resolution to increase the productivity by focusing on the use of the technological packages, enhancing the citizens' living conditions, concern with the food strategic reserve,

The First Vice - President and National Prime Minister said that the state reform is a continuous process and comes in implementation of the national dialogue outcome.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities for implementing the national dialogue outcome and the programs of the national accord government.

He indicated that the local government system is the best one for providing services.

Sudan

Minister of Intl Cooperation Underlines Fair Distribution of Foreign Aid

The Minister of International Cooperation the Ambassador Idris Suleiman stressed the importance of benefiting from… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.