Sudan: National Prime Minister - State Reform Program is Continuous Process

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, has affirmed the National Assembly's concern with the policies and programs of the national accord government.

Addressing the National Assembly Monday, Lt. Gen. Salih announced that the national accord government will appoint a commissioner for the Corruption Combating Commission.

He affirmed the government resolution to increase the productivity by focusing on the use of the technological packages, enhancing the citizens' living conditions, concern with the food strategic reserve,

The First Vice - President and National Prime Minister said that the state reform is a continuous process and comes in implementation of the national dialogue outcome.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities for implementing the national dialogue outcome and the programs of the national accord government.

He indicated that the local government system is the best one for providing services.