East Africa: Somali Premier Arrives in Ethiopia for IGAD Summit

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has arrived on Monday in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, to attend IGAD summit on the crises in South Sudan.

On his arrival in Addis Ababa, Prime Minister Khaire was warmly welcomed by senior officials from Ethiopian government, and taken to the state house, where he met with PM Desalegn.

PM Khaire said in his official Twitter account, that Somalia stands with South Sudan for a peaceful resolution to bring an end to the long-running political crises.

"I held discussions with IGAD Chair PM Desalegn at the sidelines of the IGAD Extra Ordinary Session on South Sudan," said Somali Prime Minster Hassan Ali Khaire in a Twitter post.

It's second foreign visit by Somali PM since his took the oath of office in early March, 2017.