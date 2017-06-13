12 June 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

East Africa: IGAD Extraordinary Summit Concluded in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — The Extraordinary Summit of the Presidents and Heads of State of IGAD Monday evening concluded its sittings in Khartoum, with participation of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

In a statement to SUNA, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Attal-Mannan Bakhit, said that the summit decided organizing a forum immediately to guarantee strict commitment to the peace agreement in South Sudan.

He said that the forum will draw up a clear-cut roadmap that shall be respected by all parties, explaining that this roadmap includes immediate ceasefire and serious dialogue to achieve an inclusive solution for South Sudan crisis.

The minister indicated that the summit has focused on South Sudan crisis as a main issue and touched on the deterioration in this country and its impacts on the neighboring countries.

