13 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mwalimu Nyerere's Kigoda Event Takes Off in Dar

By Janeth Mesomapya

Dar es Salaam — The Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Professorial Chair festival kicks off on Tuesday at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) main campus, bringing together scholars from all over the continent.

The three day event will look at to what the extent development or underdevelopment of African countries can be attributed to this specific leadership. The 9th annual festival is led by the theme "The "Politician" in the rise and fall of Africa".

Expected speakers include Professor Abdoulaye Basil, a prominent politician from Senegal, Dr Mamphela Ramphele from South Africa and Prof Patrick Lumumba from Kenya.

The event is conducted yearly to honor the late former President Mwalimu Julius Nyerere and his contribution to human development in promoting intellectual analysis and debate on pertinent issue to Africa's development.

