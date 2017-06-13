Tanzania: Parliamentary Committee Meets Over the Second Mineral Sands Saga Report

Dodoma — The Parliamentary Steering Committee is in an emergency meeting here to discuss the recommendations and the role the legislature can play to support President John Magufuli's resolve to bringing sanity in the mineral sector.

The committee, to be chaired by Mr Mussa Azan Zungu (CCM - Ilala), is expected advice the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Job Ndugai, on how the legislature should join hands with the president in ensuring that Tanzania's resources are utilized for the benefit of Tanzanians.

This comes after President Magufuli received the findings of a second report on mineral sands, which revealed that Tanzania has lost Sh108 trillion by multinational companies from exports of gold and other precious metals during the past two decades.

It was Mr Japhet Hasunga (Chadema- Vwawa), who moved a motion in the House on Tuesday morning, seeking the Speaker's guidance in how the legislature can join hands with the President in the mineral saga.

"The President has exercised a lot of courage and patriotism in this fight. He has undertaken the exercise with utmost seriousness. I request this House to adopt a motion to support him in this fight," said Mr Hasunga.

The motion received the endorsement of the government bench and almost all CCM legislators, forcing the Speaker to immediately call a meeting for the Steering Committee so it can come up with recommendations on how the Parliament can support the President.

"I want you to come up with recommendations and let me know so that by the time we close the morning sessions at. 13:00 Hours, I should have something concrete on my table," said Mr Ndugai.