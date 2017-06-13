13 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt to Employ 3,360 Health Workers in 2017/18 Financial Year

By Samuel Kamndaya

Dodoma — The government plans to employ a total of 15,000 workers to fill the vacancy created after some public servants, who possessed fake certificates, were removed from public payroll.

The Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Angela Kairuki told the Parliament on Tuesday morning that 3,360 people will be employed in the health sector.

"We have already received the approval from the President's Office and we are finalizing the process," she said.

According to the minister health and education sectors have been mostly affected by the government's decision to remove employees with fake certificates from its payroll.

Ms Kairuki was responding to a question from Ms Rita Kabati (CCM -Special Seats), who sought to know when the government will fill the vacant positions created by the exercise.

According to Ms Kairuki, the health and education sectors account for over 70 per cent of public servants, who were removed from its payroll

