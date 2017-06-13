13 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: APR, Police Win As Race for Handball League Title Rages On

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Asiimwe

With two games left, the race for the 2017 handball league title between archrivals APR and Police has heated up as both sides continued their winning streak over the weekend.

Both sides played two games against Groupe Scolaire Rambura and College Inyemeramihigo, which they won comfortably to keep the gap between them at one point.

On Sunday, Alexis Nshimiyimana scored 12 goals as Anaclet Bagirishya's side APR beat GS Rambura 57-13 in Nyabihu district a day after the 52-36 win over College Inyemeramihigo.

On the other hand, reigning champions Police started the weekend with a win against GS Rambura 63-19 with Brax Nkengurutse scoring a game high seven goals for the defending champions, who rounded it off with victory over Rubavu-based College Inyemeramihigo 40-24.

APR remain on top with 46 points in 16 games, one point ahead of second-placed Police, who have a game in hand, while ADEGI are in third place with 32 points in 16 games.

University of Rwanda College of Arts and Social Sciences (UR CASS) and GS Rambura occupy the ninth and tenth places with nine and eight points respectively.

Sunday

GS Rambura 13-57 APR

Inyemeramihigo 24-40 Police

Saturday

GS Rambura 19-63 Police

Inyemeramihigo 36-52 APR

ES Urumuri 30-37 ADEGI

ES Urumuri 27-40 St. Aloys

Rwanda

Independent Candidate Rwigara Speaks About Her Plans for Rwanda

Rwanda elections. Thirty five-year-old Diane Shima Rwigara recently made headlines when she announced plans to run… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.