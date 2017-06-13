Rwanda: APR, Police Win As Race for Handball League Title Rages On

With two games left, the race for the 2017 handball league title between archrivals APR and Police has heated up as both sides continued their winning streak over the weekend.

Both sides played two games against Groupe Scolaire Rambura and College Inyemeramihigo, which they won comfortably to keep the gap between them at one point.

On Sunday, Alexis Nshimiyimana scored 12 goals as Anaclet Bagirishya's side APR beat GS Rambura 57-13 in Nyabihu district a day after the 52-36 win over College Inyemeramihigo.

On the other hand, reigning champions Police started the weekend with a win against GS Rambura 63-19 with Brax Nkengurutse scoring a game high seven goals for the defending champions, who rounded it off with victory over Rubavu-based College Inyemeramihigo 40-24.

APR remain on top with 46 points in 16 games, one point ahead of second-placed Police, who have a game in hand, while ADEGI are in third place with 32 points in 16 games.

University of Rwanda College of Arts and Social Sciences (UR CASS) and GS Rambura occupy the ninth and tenth places with nine and eight points respectively.

Sunday

GS Rambura 13-57 APR

Inyemeramihigo 24-40 Police

Saturday

GS Rambura 19-63 Police

Inyemeramihigo 36-52 APR

ES Urumuri 30-37 ADEGI

ES Urumuri 27-40 St. Aloys