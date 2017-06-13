Somalia: Mogadishu City Beats Mombasa Sharks 83-62 in Its First Africa City Challenge Game

Mogadishu Beats Mombasa Sharks In Its Debut Africa City Challenge Basketball Game

Mogadishu City on Monday beat Mombasa Sharks 83-62 in a hotly contested game at the Nyayo Stadium Nairobi.

Mogadishu players most having experience playing in North America turned to be too good for their rivals Mombasa in the Kwese Africa City Challenge a tourney bringing together basketball teams from the regions main cities.

Mogadishu will be facing its second challenge in a game with Juba South Sudan.

Somalis living in Nairobi packed the Nyayo stadium to offer support to their home city.

"Congrats to Mogadishu city basketball team on winning the match against Mombasa today" Mogadishu Mayor Thabit Mohamed tweeted upon receiving the news.

"Mogadishu is rooting for you for the coming games" Thabit added.