Kenya: President Kenyatta Pledges to Accept August 8 Poll Outcome

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared that he will accept the outcome of the August 8 presidential election.

Speaking at the Eldoret Stage Lodge, the Head of State assured Kenyans of his commitment to ensuring a peaceful transition after the polls irrespective of the outcome.

"We exhibit highest degree of maturity to navigate this country through peace before and after the elections. We should not squander what millions of Kenyans dream of," said President Kenyatta during an address to the nation.

He was flanked by Deputy President William Ruto

"I'm ready to stand aside for a peaceful transition if beaten. I did the same in 2002 by conceding defeat even before the announcement of the final tally. I had to wait for my turn for another 10 years and here we are.

"I urge our competitors to also commit to accept the verdict of the people if beaten," added the President.

Mr Kenyatta called on all contestants in the coming elections to be at the forefront in preaching peaceful co-existence among Kenyans.

"We should carry out peaceful campaigns. Elections will come and go but we remain as a nation," said the president.

IEBC

Mr Kenyatta raised concern over constant criticism directed at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) especially by the opposition Nasa and called for respect for independent constitutional bodies.

"We should not engage IEBC in endless political battles. IEBC should be blemish-free and held in high esteem by the people they serve. Those who will not be happy with the outcome of the polls have a constitutional right to appeal. Any attack on IEBC is an attack on the guardian of democracy," said the President.

He said that the Jubilee Party is committed to ensure peace prevails during the electioneering period adding that the party will sign the peace pledge.

"Kenyans are still suffering from the tragic consequences of the 2007/2008 post-election violence. We as leaders should desist from utterances which may create ethnic suspicion," said Mr Kenyatta.

"Our democracy was hard-won and should be ashamedly protected. We should show the world that we can govern ourselves," added the President.

The President and his deputy are on an extensive tour of the North Rift region in a bid to solidify Jubilee Party's support in the vote-rich region.