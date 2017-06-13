Cameroon: Fight Against Gender Violence - Stakeholders Assesses Path Covered

This was during an evaluation meeting which took place in Limbe recently

Lukmef, an NGO engaged in the fight against gender violence, on Friday June 9 organized a meeting in Limbe, to evaluate a European Union funded project to fight against violence on Women and girls in the North West and South West Regions. Speaking during the opening session, Tanyi Christian, co-founder and CEO of Lukmef, said the objective was only to count achievements but also identify loopholes so as to improve the implementation of the second phase of the project which will be carried out in six Regions of Cameroon. According to the EU representative, Ann-Charlotte Shallmann, the funding of the project falls within yearly grants on specific themes. It was as such that two years ago gender violence was chosen and Lukmef was funded not only for submitting a good project but also as a means to work in the English speaking Regions of Cameroon. During the two years of the project, Lukmef has sensitising traditional rules and community leaders on gender violence, providing assistance to survivors as well as establishing peer review mechanisms for key actors in the fight notably traditional rules who had put their commitment in a document. He said experience gathered prove that traditional rules, village associations are important in the fight against gender violence and that gender violence is not only culture based but also economic as perpetrators of acts such as genital mutilation or breast ironing see it as a source for revenue. Hence, the need for a wholistic approach including the issue of poverty.