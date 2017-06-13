Cameroon: North West - CBC Health Services Inaugurates Cancer Care Home

Suicide bombers attacked two border towns and a military base in northern Cameroon over the weekend, according to local… Read more »

It is on record that most children suffering from cancer end up dying because their parents were unable to cover the cost of transportation to hospital since treatment sometimes, last for about six months. That is perhaps, why quite often, some children do not complete their treatment. It is against this backdrop that the Cameroon Baptist Convention Health Board (CBCHB) with the support of the World Cancer Care has constructed and inaugurated a home to habour parents and guardians with children suffering from cancer for as long as the treatment lasts. The twelve room building planted at the Mbingo Baptist Hospital, Boyo Division is well equipped and suitable for the purpose. While inaugurating the home recently, a Senior Staff f the CBCHB, Ndosak George said the organization mobilized a lot of financial, material and human resources to give hope to children suffering from Cancer. He appreciated CBCHB partners because the home will go a long way to give comfort to children suffering from cancer. Meanwhile, the Director of the CBC Child care Cancer progrmme, Prof. Peter Hesseling said children cancer is curable and about 80 percent of children with cancer get cured. He revealed that CBC child Care Cancer Centre in the Banso Baptist hospital (BBH) has been able to treat many children suffering from Cancer. He was also glad because the Mbingo Cancer Care home is around to enable most of their patients' complete treatment as their parents and guardians will always be available.

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.