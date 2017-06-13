Cameroon: Promotion of Bilingualism - Magzi Partners With Yaounde Linguistic Centre

An agreement to this effect was signed on June 8, 2017 by officials of the two structures

Following the creation of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism by the Head of State, the Mission for the Development and Management of Industrial Zones (MAGZI) and the Pilot Linguistic Centre in Yaounde, yesterday Thursday June 8, 2017, signed a convention for the training of personnel of MAGZI at the linguistic centre in the country two official languages that is English and French. The aim is to ensure an effective promotion of bilingualism and multiculturalism within the office milieu. The General Manager of MAGZI, Christol Georges Manon said the signing of this agreement is to enable the workers of MAGZI to be able to better express themselves both in English and in the French languages. To him, the teaching of Cameroon's two official languages to his staff will help them work with ease and without any discomfort due to language barriers. "The training will last for two years," said Christol Georges. The Director of the Pilot Linguistic Centre, Brigitte Edibi Fama said the linguistic centre is well equipped with state-of-the-art technologies in languages learning and teachings. She added that the Linguistic centre offers courses on-site, that is attending courses at the centre and online classes. "We are going to start with a placement test to know the different levels of each of the personnel to ascertain how well they can express themselves in English and French. From here, we will be able to put them in their various classes depending on their level of knowhow. She added that they have made available bilingual books and videos to assist the personnel learn easily.