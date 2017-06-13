Cameroon: 2017 GCE - Serenity On Day One

Candidates, thirsty for education filed out for the 2017 written session of the GCE in the accommodation Centers of the North West region on June 12

June 12, 2017 was early to break for candidates who did not want to miss out on the 2017 session of the General Certificate of Education examinations (GCE) in the North West region. In effect, weekend's threats on social media did not stop candidates thirsty for education to file out at Accommodation Centres where they came face-to-face with Economics paper I and 2 for the GCE Ordinary and Advanced levels. Stepped up security was a priority when Cameroon Tribune visited the GBHS Ntamulung Accommodation Centre that harbours some eight sub centers for proper management by the GCE Board. Away from the Economics papers 1 and 2; Technical GCE Candidates were on duty writing Engineering. At GBHS Down Town which accommodates some nine sub centers, some late-hour candidates who insisted on registering on-the-spot were given the opportunity to seat for the examination in special halls. Thorough controls and checks were evident at the gates into examination Centers to frustrate any imposters. Sealed lips by Chiefs of Centers, Invigilators and candidates appeared to be the password. At press time, calm and serenity reigned in Menchum Division, which features some 11 Accommodation Centers with about 1,650 candidates. The Divisional Delegate, Benjamin Young told CT about the encouraging participation of candidates. He reported a failed arson attempt on GTHS Wum, thanks to the vigilance of vigils. It was impressive in Boyo Division where the Divisional Delegate; Chumbon Elizabeth, said no major problems were registered. Meanwhile; in Ngoketunjia, the weekend's arson that destroyed the administrative structure of GBHS Babessi did not stop 104 out of the expected 205 candidates from featuring for day one of the examinations. It emerged from the Divisional Delegate, Forkum Roland that; 60.82 per cent of candidates featured for Advance Level Economics on day one, 53.5 per cent for Ordinary Level Economics, 38.4 per cent for GCE Ordinary level Technical, 31.25 per cent Advance Level Technical and 51.77 per cent for Geology etc. In Momo Division, the Divisional Delegate, Ezekiel Baijong reported an impressive participation. In the short and long of it, the Regional Delegate of Secondary Education, Victor Mohmbakwed summed up day one as very successful with no major problems for the examination kick-started to handle over 36,000 candidates in some 109 accommodation centers.

La parole aux acteurs

Miriam Awah: "I Regret Failing to Write"

Student

"I was supposed to write the GCE but when the strike actions started I stopped going to school. I did not register because I did not prepare to write. I have lost one year but am optimistic that things will get better next year and I will take my turn. There are some students who are not writing just because the ghost towns, burnings and the recent attack on a student frightened them. Those not writing can only blame it on fear."

Ayuedou Michael Awounjou: "At Last There Is No Blank School Year"

A/L Candidate

Frinwe Yvonne: "A Complex Situation"

Bamenda inhabitant

"It is very disturbing that some candidates are writing the GCE while others are not. While I hope that the exercise will go all out hitch-free for writing, marking and publication of results, I think the situation is complex with some children writing who had not really prepared as required following the crisis".

Tiam Maïva: "I Am Very Happy To Write The GCE"

O/L Candidate, Champion

"I am very happy to write the exam because there were so many issues as regards writing of the examination but everything is going on well and the invigilators are doing their job well. Actually, all my friends are present and I encourage those who are not writing this year to register next year and write the exam."

