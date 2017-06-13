South Africa: Jazzing Up Langa

Nigerian Trumpeter Joseph Kunnuji joined local musicians at the Guga S’thebe Community Centre.

On the weekend, Gugulethu and Langa residents were treated to international jazz with Nigerian trumpeter Joseph Kunnuji teaming up with marimba player Bongani Sotshononda and local musicians to do a gig at the Guga S'thebe Community Centre.

The event was organised by Jazz in the Native Jazz Yards, a group which frequently organises live performances for new and established artists, local and international, to play in various townships around Cape Town. The project aims to afford township residents "easy access to high quality live jazz music at a reasonable price".

For information on upcoming concerts contact Luvuyo Kakaza on 0609608935 or Luvuyo@cpo.org.za.