13 June 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Man Hacks Lover to Death Over 'Infidelity'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By George Munene

A man has hacked his lover to death in Kiarukungu village, Kirinyaga County, over claims she was unfaithful.

Armed with a machete, the man confronted the mother of four on Tuesday morning and accused her of having affairs with other men.

A bitter exchange ensued and the man is said to have dragged the woman to an open field, where he slashed her with the weapon.

Neighbours said they heard the woman, identified as Margaret Kanini, screaming and when they responded, they saw the man running away.

Angry residents pursued him and beat him up before he was rescued by a village elder and members of Nyumba Kumi initiative who handed him to officers at Wang'uru Police Station.

Mr Simon Murigi, the woman's brother said he was informed that Ms Kanini had been killed by her lover.

"I went to and found her lying dead in a pool of blood," he said.

Residents say the man, a rice farmer, used to visit Ms Kanini every evening before going to his home.

They said that was not the first time they quarrelled and at times engaged in fights and had to be separated by neighbours.

"Although they used to quarrel, we never thought it would lead to one killing the other," said Mr Chege Kimani, a neighbour.

Mwea East OCPD Mutoro Kizito said the matter is being investigated and the accused is likely to be charged with murder.

Kenya

How Everton Tour Will Benefit Tanzania

The involvement of leading bookmakers SportPesa in Tanzanian football has been hailed as the stimulus the country needed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.