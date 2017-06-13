Kenya: Man Hacks Lover to Death Over 'Infidelity'

A man has hacked his lover to death in Kiarukungu village, Kirinyaga County, over claims she was unfaithful.

Armed with a machete, the man confronted the mother of four on Tuesday morning and accused her of having affairs with other men.

A bitter exchange ensued and the man is said to have dragged the woman to an open field, where he slashed her with the weapon.

Neighbours said they heard the woman, identified as Margaret Kanini, screaming and when they responded, they saw the man running away.

Angry residents pursued him and beat him up before he was rescued by a village elder and members of Nyumba Kumi initiative who handed him to officers at Wang'uru Police Station.

Mr Simon Murigi, the woman's brother said he was informed that Ms Kanini had been killed by her lover.

"I went to and found her lying dead in a pool of blood," he said.

Residents say the man, a rice farmer, used to visit Ms Kanini every evening before going to his home.

They said that was not the first time they quarrelled and at times engaged in fights and had to be separated by neighbours.

"Although they used to quarrel, we never thought it would lead to one killing the other," said Mr Chege Kimani, a neighbour.

Mwea East OCPD Mutoro Kizito said the matter is being investigated and the accused is likely to be charged with murder.