Cameroon: United Democratic Party - Drawing Strategies to Woo Electorate

The party has developed programmes tailored at helping the poor as a strategy of wooing supporters

As future legislative and municipal elections are drawing nearer, the United Democratic Party (UDP) of El Hadj Lawan Bako is reflecting and putting in place strategies not only to participate but more importantly to win seats in the elections. Twenty five years after inception, the United Democratic Party (UDP), is an inspiration for resilience and survival in a nation where many political parties die at birth while others only exist on press releases. The party features prominently at most national events. In effect, away from presidential elections, the UDP party has been part of virtually all legislative and municipal elections in Cameroon. It has always featured prominently in National day events at its Bamenda birthplace and neighbourhoods of Boyo and Bui Divisions where they register a significant following. The party stands solidly by the unity of the nation and justice for all as the way forward for peace, togetherness and development. "We are strong and alive because we are consistent and what we said yesterday is true for today and tomorrow," UDP chairman, El Hadj Lawan Bako told Cameroon Tribune. In the short and long of it, the UDP's Family Support programme impresses. "In Cameroon, the UDP is the only party that is very close to and feels for the family. The Family Support Programme started in 2005 and we have been at the service of the poor, disabled and needy with basic togetherness needs," the party chairman said. The UDP has been impacted on the lives of many people with farm tools for rural women, basic livelihood gifts to men and women with disabilities, savon, salt, clothing for the "have nots" and sport competitions for youths in areas like Boyo, ancestral home of its National chairman, El Hadj Lawan Bako and Bui, home of its Regional Chairman, Kwatekwa Neneng. UDP chairman stated that through the programme, they easily mobilise militants and sympathizers in peace, development and for elections. That apart, the party counts on membership contributions to survive without neglecting extra efforts and sacrifices by its President for survival. The UDP also takes credit as a front line member of the Presidential majority in Cameroon and " we have been steadfast in deeds and acts that inspire confidence in our militants," El Hadj Lawan Bako said.