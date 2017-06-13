13 June 2017

South Africa: Basic Education to Participate in Aids Conference

Pretoria — Basic Education Deputy Minister Enver Surty is leading an education delegation to the 8th SA AIDS Conference 2017 at the Durban International Convention Centre.

The department, which will host two satellite sessions on Wednesday at the conference, will use the opportunity to engage stakeholders on the launch of the Survey on the Health of Educators in Public Schools conducted in 2016.

Furthermore, the sessions provide an opportunity to articulate on the education sectors' various responses to the department's HIV and TB Policy and implications for sexual and reproductive health (SRH) education and services.

Deputy Minister Surty will be joined by Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor along with key national and international stakeholders including researchers, academic institutions, NGO's and government officials operating within the education and health sectors.

