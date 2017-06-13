Morocco Delivers Foods to Qatar in Line With Islamic Teachings

Rabat — Morocco said in a statement on Monday that it will send planes loaded with food to Qatar, in line with the teachings of the Islamic religion, especially during the month of Ramadan.

"The decision is in line with the teachings of the Islamic religion and what it requires in terms of solidarity between Muslim people, especially during the month of Ramadan," the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement.

The decision "has nothing to do with the political aspects of the current crisis between Qatar and other sister states," it stressed.

On Sunday, the ministry said in a separate statement that it is ready to mediate the ongoing diplomatic crisis between Gulf countries.

Since the outbreak of the crisis, Morocco's King Mohammed VI has maintained close and permanent contact with the parties concerned, according to the statement.