12 June 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Mayweather Cancels Ghana Tour

Photo: The Guardian
Floyd Mayweather (file photo).
By Esther Tagoe

American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jnr has called off his planned visit to Ghana.

According to the organisers of the tour, Upscale Entertainment, the "hospitality tour" has been postponed until "further notice".

The undefeated boxer was expected to be in the country from June 15-16 after a trip to Nigeria as part of his "Undefeated Tour" of Africa.

The organizers have since taken to Twitter to announce the latest development.

The #UndisputedTour @FloydMayweather has been postponed till further notice @GLICOLife @uniBankGhana @GlinkSavings @TheRealBolaRay @Joy997FM-- upscaleentgh (@upscaleentgh) June 12, 2017

