Tanzania: Patwa's Batting Skill Commands T20 Run

ABHIK Patwa's incredible batting helped Jain Sanghi defeat Indian Super Kings (ISK) by nine wickets in Alliance Shield match held over the weekend at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club oval.

Patwa who fired 38 runs, put his best batting skills to score the highest runs (not out) from 15 balls he faced. He was assisted by Salum Jumbe who completed his efwho completed his efwho completed his ef forts by taking four wickets and took one maiden from four overs of his service.

ISK who won the toss, opted to bat first and managed to score 47 runs all out in a T20 match, ending their inning in the 14.3 overs. Patwa said he was delighted with his performance and that of his team mates.

"It was good game as we won it," said Patwa. But Salum Jumbe, the upcoming player said: "It was a tough match, but what is the most important here is that we have won the game against a tough team."

The winners wasted no time in catching up with their opponents' score as Patwa led his fellow boys to a stunning finish. Jain Sanghi ended their business prematurely just in three over of the 20 scheduled after earning 48 runs.

In another match, Caravans had a nice weekend, after beating Kanbis Baite by six wickets. The losers made the worst performance of the day with little 35 runs all out in 17.3 overs of their inning.

This made Caravans to have an easy task as they only needed 36 runs to call it the day after a loss of only four wickets. Rama Subramanian carved nine runs for Caravans as others made little contributions to support him.

The weekly tournament is organised by the club's cricket section to promote the sport as well as remembering the late Ramesh Patwa, an ardent cricket sponsor and leader, who died in 2010.