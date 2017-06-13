Tanzania: Ignore Them, TBs Says of Phantom Job Adverts

The Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) yesterday denounced and distanced itself from a 200-job advertisement currently circulating in local social media platforms.

"We have nothing to do with that advertisement ... it's not ours; it is fake and we denounce it," TBS Director General, Professor Egid Mubofu told reporters in Dar es Salam.

The TBS chief executive also condemned the appalling misuse of social platforms, saying the advert had severely affected TBS and inconvenienced the public.

The bureau, he said, had since received many calls enquiring on the authenticity of the advert. He asked people who have seen it to ignore it, saying, "announcements for job vacancies are governed by law."

He explained that the standard procedure would have been having the advert in newspapers, on radio and TV stations and on the TBS website but, he added, nothing like it had happened. In another development, the MD said TBS was consolidating its position to serve the future middle-income Tanzania that would be home to 'many industries.'

"That kind of Tanzania is not possible without a strong TBS. Industrial products must meet statutory standards and we are the ones who oversee and consent standards. We recognise that challenge and are taking necessary steps," he said.

A tender to establish a huge laboratory to meet those challenges had since been floated, he explained, adding "construction of the laboratory may start any time." Zonal and border offices will be strengthened to deal with products entering the country, he pledged.