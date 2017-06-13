13 June 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Football Fraternity Mourns Nemasango

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Condolence messages continued to pour in for ZIFA Northern Region Division One side Kariba Waves head coach Shame Nemasango who died on Saturday evening. He was 43.

The coach had stints with Prime Rangers, DStv Rangers and Kariba Waves.

His son-in-law Tafadzwa Karakadzai said he will be buried on Thursday at Glen Forest Memorial Park.

"He passed on Saturday evening on his way back to Nazareth after he had been discharged in the afternoon," said Karakadzai.

"We are waiting for his elder brother who is coming from United Kingdom.

"It's a great loss for the whole family as he is someone who everyone was looking up to."

ZIFA Northern Region secretary-general Sweeney Mushonga expressed shock at the untimely death of Nemasango.

"We are still to come to terms with his departure, he was someone we worked with for many years and football will never be the same without him," said Mushonga.

"I started to know him as far back as 2005.

"His experience saw him brought about several youngsters, especially at DStv Rangers."

Mourners are gathered at his parents' home in Glen View 1 and he is survived by his wife and three children two girls and a boy.

Northern Region Results

Shamva United 0, Trojan Stars 1; ZRP Morris 1, Blue Swallows 0; Karoi United 1, Cranborne Bullets 0; Darwin United 1, Chitungwiza Municipality 0; Ngezi Platinum U-19 1, Golden Valley 0; ZRP FC 0, Mufakose United 1; Banket United 3, Chegutu Pirates 1; Harare City Cubs 1, Herentals 1.

