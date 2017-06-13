Warriors sponsor Prophet Walter Magaya's relationship with ZIFA hit an iceberg on Sunday before the two parties ironed out their differences yesterday. Magaya, who provided the Warriors with exquisite camping facilities ahead of their 3-0 win in the 2019 AFCON qualifier against Liberia, announced he was reviewing the marriage with ZIFA after being angered by words attributed to coach Norman Mapeza on Sunday.

The coach excused himself from joining the rest of the team at the PHD church service.

"If hosting a national team causes a problem, whereby even the head coach is not happy, I then may not be able to continue. Not because I cannot afford it, but I don't want to cause any commotion or any problem," said Magaya.

"It must be a choice for someone to be part of us and my aim is never to cause havoc, but to cause peace and love. I respect the head coach of the national team and I salute him for the win. I give it all to him and he has done very well.

"But just for the record I am a family, we are a family and we think that the team did good by coming to the church. Failing to come to the church of the head of the team and what I heard that he said at the gate shows that maybe I have done a mistake. I wouldn't want to continue to do a mistake.

"So, from next time, maybe until I speak to the president of ZIFA and team manager Wellington Mpandare, but for now my decision is I don't want to disturb them again, their peace."

The prophet said he will fulfil his promise to give each player $1 000 for the win.

"I'm still standing with the surprise gesture to the Warriors of the $1 000. I said it live on TV so I will give them the $1 000. But what I'm saying is until I speak to the president and Mpandare for now as I stand I don't want to disturb their peace because my aim was peace," said Magaya.

He met ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa yesterday and the duo resolved the challenges.

Magaya also heard from Mapeza who gave his side of the story.