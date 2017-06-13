THE DeMbare9 Memorial match against Yadah which sought to raise funds for the families of nine fans who perished in an accident last year, flopped after under 700 supporters paid to watch at the National Sports Stadium on Friday evening. The cheapest ticket was $2.

Dynamos organising secretary Graham Mafoko confirmed that the fans didn't come as expected.

"We organised the match to honour our fallen fans as well as raise funds for their families and the injured, some of whom now disabled," he said.

"We expected a bumper crowd since we had reduced the gate charges to $2 and we also expected the fans to drop whatever donations they had in the baskets we had put at all the entrance points.

"But the fans did not turn up as expected since they were saying poor lighting outside the stadium would put their vehicles' security at risk

"In short, the poor lighting had a negative bearing on attendance."

As a result, Mafoko said, Dynamos ended up giving the bereaved families only flowers and flags.

However, Mafoko said they will not stop in their efforts to raise funds for the families.

Nine Dynamos fans perished (seven on the spot) on their way to Gweru last year to support the Glamour Boys.