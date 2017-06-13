13 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Woman Gang-Raped After Being Hijacked With Parents

Nakuru — A young woman is admitted to the Nairobi Women's Hospital in Nakuru after she was gang-raped.

The woman had been abducted from their home on the outskirts of Nakuru town together with her parents early on Tuesday.

The gang drove the three in their family car and held them hostage from 3am until Tuesday morning.

They were found at about 5am at Kiamunyeki farm.

The robbers fled with the vehicle and several electronics goods.

Lanet Umoja Chief Francis Kariuki confirmed on phone that police have commenced investigations into the matter and seek to recover the stolen vehicle.

Crime in Lanet has been on the increase in the last one month with the recent incident being the shooting of a form two student from Ndururumo High School by suspected thugs.

The thugs had trailed the girl's father from Nakuru to their home.

