Namibia: Young Artists Overwhelm Judges With Sheer Talent

Etuna Amwaalwa, a grade 9 learner of Etosha Secondary School submitted the winning entry in the Pick n Pay Heroes Campaign art competition, bagging a cool N$10,000 for his school. He received his prize from the Mayor of Tsumeb, Her Worship Veueza Kasiringua.

The response to the art competition, which ran from late March to early April, completely overwhelmed Pick n Pay's managent. The art competition for schools was an extension of Pick n Pay's marketing campaign to get customers to participate in a scratch-and-win lucky draw.

Over 30 schools participated in the art competition. Pick n Pay Brand Manager, Dandago Uiras said "We received school entries from both primary and secondary schools from all the regions. We had two judges from the local art fraternity: the chairman of the National Arts Council, Patrick Sam and visual artist, Jamie-lee Diergaardt who judged all the entries, in collaboration with our Marketing Manager, Victoria Moller.

Moller stated "This has been the best supported campaign we have ever run with the highest public participation we have seen."

Aspiring young artists had to create an art piece, be it a painting, drawing, sculpture or any decorative art work, which represents their hero or what they perceive as a hero. Uiras said "It was absolute fun and exciting to receive all the entries. The effort put into the art pieces by the participants was really inspiring and evident that there are many creative and innovative minds in our schools who will one day form part of our country's leadership and make a meaningful contribution to Namibia. We are also proud to have been an inspiration through the Heroes Arts Competition to our young artists."

Both judges, Sam and Diergaardt expressed delight at the effort put in by the participants. Sam said "I was blown away by the artistry shown by these young learners. I am truly impressed at the talent these learners have showed. We clearly need more platforms like this for our young talented Namibians to explore their abilities.

"I enjoyed every moment in the judging session. I could not get enough of the talent and abilities showcased. I am impressed" commented Diergaardt.