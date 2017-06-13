Photo: RFI

President Edgar Lungu.

President Edgar Lungu has appointed Cecilia Mbewe as acting Clerk of the National Assembly of Zambia.

Prior to her appointment, Ms Mbewe was the deputy Clerk of the National Assembly.

Government Chief Whip Richard Musukwa confirmed the appointment of Ms Mbewe in an interview yesterday.

Mr Musukwa said that President Lungu's appointment of Ms Mbewe followed the retirement of the Clerk of the National Assembly Doris Mwinga.

Mr Musukwa, who is also Patriotic Front (PF) Chililabombwe Member of Parliament (MP), said that Ms Mbewe's appointment was effective May 18 this year.

"Following the retirement of Ms Mwinga, His Excellency President Lungu has appointed Ms Mbewe as acting Clerk of the National Assembly of Zambia," Mr Musukwa said.

As chief executive, the Clerk is the controlling officer of the National Assembly of Zambia and is the chief advisor to the House, the Speaker, Deputy Speaker and the deputy chairperson of the Committees.

Among other key functions of the Clerk is to preside over the election of the Speaker and deputy Speaker at the first sitting of a new Parliament after the general elections.

Ms Mwinga had held her position since November 2002. Prior to her appointment as Clerk of the National Assembly, she worked in the civil service for 20 years.

She started as a State advocate in the Ministry of Legal Affairs, ending up as National Expert and Chief Parliamentary Draftsperson in the same ministry.