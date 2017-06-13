Angola: Over 100 Police Personnel Trained in Tax Inspection

Luanda — At least 127 Tax Police (PF) concluded Monday, in Luanda, basic and intermediate courses of external tax inspection, to improve the provision of services to users.

The courses lasted 90 days, as part of the body's strategic plan of action for the strengthening of professional competencies in the control of the operational situation of tax jurisdiction and open processes of goods seized under tax offenses.

The course comprised ten subjects the intermediate level and nine for the basics levels with 360 teaching hours each being observed, 60 of which were used in practical pedagogic classes in the airport and port tax units.

The Commander of the Tax Police, Commissioner Manuel Chima, said that the various actions in the Customs and Fiscal field in the General Tax Administration (AGT), there is a need for permanent training and qualification of this strength, giving it technical skills for the new challenges.

The ongoing actions in the AGT relate to the Customs Tariff, version 2017, of the Harmonized System, Automated Customs Data Management System (ASYCUDA), and the concept of one stop border posts, implementation of the World Trade Organization and among others.

The commander of the Tax Police urged the personnel for the strict observance of values on integrity, patriotism, competence, discipline, honesty, professional ethics, cohesion and unity of command.

The event took place at the Maritime Tax Units (UFM), in Luanda.