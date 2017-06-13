Malawi Achievers Awards UK organisers have roped in contemporary gospel musician Faith Mussa as a headline act for the glamorous red-carpet affair to take place on June 24, 2017 at Marriot Hotel in Leicester City.

The Mdidi hitmaker will be at the Malawi Achievers Awards UK after performing at the Glastonbury Festival for the first time in the United Kingdom (UK) which runs from June 21 - June 25.

Awards Project Coordinator, Felix Banda, who is also in charge of the entertainment package of the event said: "We have the greatest of opportunity that Faith Mussa will perform at Malawi Achievers Awards UK after Glastonbury Festival. It's done deal."

Mussa confirmed that he is set to perform at the Malawi event after Glastonbury where he will share the stage with celebrated artists Shaggy, Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Major Lazer, Lorde, Anderson, Paak and The Free Nationals, The Jacksons, Solange Knowles, Halsey and Foo Fighters.

According to Banda, Mussa, who has got four nominations in the inaugural Nyasa Music Awards and his one-man band. is one of the top notch headlines acts, saying they will name another international artist.

"Last year we brought in veteran Kanda Bongoman and this year we are bringing in another well known artist. We are very close in sealing the deal and we will announce," he added.

He said among other things at the event will feature a sumptuous three course dinner.

Malawi Association UK chairperson Martin Guga said this year's edition of the awards,will be bigger and better because the date of the event coincides with Malawi Association UK's silver jubilee celebrations and it will be a momentous double-header gala night.

The Malawi Achievers Awards have become the biggest event for the Diaspora and they are helping to promote Malawi's identity and culture in the United Kingdom and the rest of the world.

Since inception in 2014, the Malawi Achievers Awards have grown in patronage and nominations that more partners are willing to support the annual events as a permanent programme of the Malawi Association UK.