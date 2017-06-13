Team Rwanda’s fast rising cyclist Joseph Areruya has just written history becoming the first Rwandan cyclist to win a stage in Europe in a UCI race after clinching the stage five of the ongoing 40th edition of Giro d’Italia Under 23.

The 21-year old cyclist put on a stunning performance to win the 87.2kilomtres of the stage five that that started from Osima and ended Senigallia.

The Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka rider along with his compatriot Samuel Mugisha become the first Rwandan riders to compete in the competition. Although the trio of Adrien Niyonshuti (now in the World Tour team), Valens Ndayisenga and Bonaventure Uwizeyimana passed through this team, they did not compete at this level.

This is Areruya’s second accolade at the prestigious one-week event after winning the King of the Mountains award on stage one that took place June 9.

The achievement comes less than 12 months when Areruya along with other three Team Rwanda riders namely Jean Bosco Nsengimana, Jean Claude Uwizeye and Mugisha hit the international stage in July,2016 as part of our historic UK Tour where they took part in the UK's Motorpoint national series as well as an invitation into the Ride London Classic (a UCI 1.HC race) against the world's best riders, including Chris Froome

Meanwhile, as part of today’s stage five, in the afternoon, the riders will again compete in the Individual Time Trial (ITT) race, a 14km race.