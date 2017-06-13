Angola: Culture Minister Wants Participation of Communities in Heritage Preservation

Luanda — The Culture Minister, Carolina Cerqueira, said Monday in Luanda that the heritage preservation is considered the guarantee of the affirmation of the cultural identity, traits and matrices of Angolanity.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the II meeting of UNESCO's African Experts of World Heritage, Carolina Cerqueira said that the Angolan government has opted for a participatory strategy, involving various sectors, civil society organizations, businessmen, churches and communities with the aim of guaranteeing the preservation and enhancement of the national cultural and natural heritage.

According to her, the commitment of the Angolan people to their heritage is part of daily life and present in their lifestyle, way of religious, funeral acts, among other special ceremonies.

Carolina Cerqueira also stated that, in accordance with the Convention on the heritage Protection, each State Party is obliged to ensure the identification, protection, conservation, enhancement and transmission so that future generations can know the cultural and natural heritage, located in its territory.

She expressed satisfaction at the ever increasing number of classified cultural heritage, including those of an archaeological nature, with special attention to national parks and reserves.

"After the conquest of peace, Angola has compiled a detailed provisional list of places that constitute a notorious example of our diverse cultural and natural heritage, in accordance with UNESCO's requirements", said Carolina Cerqueira.

The current status of the African heritage included in UNESCO's list of cultural assets and the list of candidate sites for world heritage is under consideration during the second meeting of the African experts of the World Heritage Committee.