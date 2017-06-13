13 June 2017

Malawi: Tnm Rewards More Agents in 'Katamu Katamu' Promotion

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi's integrated mobile network and ICT service provider TNM says it is committed to uplift lives of Mpamba agents across the country through the ongoing Katamu Katamu promotion.

The remarks were made by Akossa Hiwa the company's senior public relations manager during the seventh draw of the promotionin Blantyre.

Hiwa said that the promotion which will run up to June 30, 2017 aims at rewarding Mpamba agents for enhancing mobile money services in the country.

"We rolled out this promotion to reward valued Mpamba agents for supporting the improvement of mobile money transfers and enhancing financial inclusion in the country.

"Realising their positive contributions to TNM and the society we thought of rewarding them through this promotion so that they are motivated," said Hiwa.

Hiwa said since the launch of the promotion the response from Mpamba agents has been overwhelming.

"We are impressed with the overwhelming response from our valued agents. Every day we are registering increase in number of entries and the development means that our agents are happy with the promotion," added Hiwa.

Akossa added that with two weeks to the final draw, the promotion is progressing well therefore she urged agents to continue participating to increase their chance of winning the K1 million grand prize.

"The promotion is progressing well and as TNM we are more than happy. As we are two weeks to the grand draw I would like to urge Mpamba agents to continue participating in the promotion so that they increase their chances of winning the K1 million grand prize," said Hiwa.

During seventh draw, eight lucky winners were rewarded with four agents (one from each region) winning K100, 000.00 each and another four from each region also winning K50, 000.00 each.

The promotion was launched in March and so far, 54 agents have been rewarded countrywide.

