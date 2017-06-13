All is set for the resumption of the First Session of the 12th National Assembly today, which adjourned sine die on March 28 this year.

The House kicks off its business at 14:30 hours, and will mainly focus on the adoption of various Parliamentary Committee reports.

A few weeks ago, committees, among them, the Parliamentary Committee on Local Governance, Housing and Chiefs Affairs chaired by Maxwell Kabanda (MMD Serenje MP) took to task town clerks that appeared before the committee over financial irregularities at local authorities and later adopted reports for submission to the House.

This followed the Report on the Review of Operations on Local Authorities for the financial years ended December 31, 2013, 2014 and 2015 which, among other matters, revealed glaring financial irregularities in councils.

The last sitting of the House saw dramatic events mainly instigated by members of the opposition UPND such as walking out in protest over the Speaker's rulings, and such conducts diluted the decorum of the House.

Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini repeatedly counselled MPs such as UPND Mazabuka lawmaker Garry Nkombo against breaching some parliamentary etiquette and decorum of the House.

The House was also punctured by interjections following members' points of order to the Speaker over UPND MPs' decision to stay away from President Edgar Lungu's address to the House on March 17 this

year.

Despite UPND MPs having boycotted President Lungu's official opening of the National Assembly on September 30 last year, and later apologised to the Speaker, they boycotted again the President's recent address in the House.

The recent address was different from the opening one to Parliament as it focused on the application of National Values and Principles as enshrined in the Republican Constitution under Articles

8, 9, and 86, sub-article (1) which many people may not be aware of.

Only Chilanga MP Keith Mukata of all UPND lawmakers attended the recent address, while the rest except for a few that were said to be out for official Parliamentary duties did not.

Following points of order from PF MPs over the UPND's repeated conduct, Dr Matibini had reserved his ruling and would possibly render it in this session.

The Speaker was also expected to render to the House a ruling he had reserved over an article published in The Mast newspaper in which UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema allegedly called him a cadre who was not fit to manage Parliament.

In this 'fresh' session, members would debate on President Lungu's recent speech on the application of National Values and Principles, whose debate was earlier reserved.

The House would then deal with Bills, that include the Companies Bill - 2017, the Corporate Insolvency Bill - 2017, and the Foreign Service Bill - 2017.

A total of 299 questions would be dealt with, in which 291 would originate from questions for Oral Answers, while eight would be in a written reply.

FDD Chiengi MP Given Katuta was expected to render a private member's motion on the United Nations resolution to make financial contributions to famine in drought-hit parts of Africa and Yemen.

Cabinet ministers were expected to present ministerial statements on key national matters such as the country's security situation, and the 2016/2017 crop marketing.

Other ministerial statements were the performance of the Under-20 national football team at the 20-17 World Cup tournament, Zambia's bid to host the 2019 African Cup of Nations Football tournament, and the energy situation in the country.

Others are progress made on the proposed constitutional amendments, the outbreak of typhoid in some parts of the country, Zambia's preparedness to prevent the spread of Ebola, and the progress on consultations regarding the country's membership to the International Criminal Court.

Considering this busy schedule, Government Chief Whip Richard Musukwa was spot-on to caution MPs against turning the House into a 'springboard' to settle personal political matters.

Mr Musukwa was urging members to focus on constructive debates bordering on national development unlike trivial ones, especially that their electorate looked up to them for improved welfare as representatives in the House.

He challenged Cabinet ministers to be proactive and update the nation on many programmes of development the Government was implementing in key economic sectors, especially that President Lungu was delivering inclusive development across the country.