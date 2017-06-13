After a two day break, Malawi senior national soccer team regroup Tuesday to start preparations for the forth coming 2017 regional Cosafa Cup Cup edition scheduled to get underway in South Africa on 25 June.

According to information released by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Flames expartriate coach Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG) will maintain the squad he recently picked that beat Comoros Island last Saturday 1-0 at the beginning of their 2019 African Cup of Nations final qualifying campaign.

The Flames tactician through FAM has also announced that Tuesday training session will be open to supporters to watch their team practising as all other sessions are held behind the closed doors.

"Normally all our trainning sessions are behind closed doors but for the first session on Tuesday, we will allow fans to come and watch their team," said RVG through FAM website.

Meanwhile, the Malawi FA and RVG have forgiven three Silver Strikers players who reported late for camping last week.

The three are Binwell Katinji, Chisomo Mpachika and Levison Maganizo.

The three missed the arrival time as they were busy at their club preparing for the Airtel Top 8 Cup final which they won 10-9 through penalties against Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

Meanwhie, Flames South African based midfielder Rober Ng'ambi is yet to confirm his availability after missing the Comoros Island game as he was attending to his wife who was involved in a car accident.

The Flames were drawn in Group A against Mauritius, Tanzania and Angola at this year's Cosafa Cup championship.

They will play their first game against Tanzania on 25th June before facing Mauritius on 27th June and finally Angola on 29th of June.

The winner of the group will face South Africa in the quarterfinals.