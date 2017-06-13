13 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Four People Killed in Central Somalia Over Clan Revenge

Tagged:

Related Topics

At least four civilians were reported to have been killed, and several wounded by clan militiamen in central Somalia on Tuesday morning, residents said.

Armed clan loyalists attacked a make-shift IDP camp at Kahan-Dhale village in Galgadud region, near Somalia's border with Ethiopia, and shot dead four people, including women.

Liyu police - the Ethiopian Somali Region special force is reported to be responsible for the murder of the civilians, who were IDPs fled from the drought-hit areas in Galgadud region.

Local armed clan militia linked with Liyu police began targeting the IDPs from central Somli, who recently arrived in the border town of Kahan-Dhale looking for food and water.

Somalia

Int'l Naval Coalition Step up Fight Against Somali Pirates

An international naval coalition is stepping up its presence in the Bab Al Mandeb strait in response to attacks on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.