Somalia: Four People Killed in Central Somalia Over Clan Revenge

At least four civilians were reported to have been killed, and several wounded by clan militiamen in central Somalia on Tuesday morning, residents said.

Armed clan loyalists attacked a make-shift IDP camp at Kahan-Dhale village in Galgadud region, near Somalia's border with Ethiopia, and shot dead four people, including women.

Liyu police - the Ethiopian Somali Region special force is reported to be responsible for the murder of the civilians, who were IDPs fled from the drought-hit areas in Galgadud region.

Local armed clan militia linked with Liyu police began targeting the IDPs from central Somli, who recently arrived in the border town of Kahan-Dhale looking for food and water.