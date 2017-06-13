13 June 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland and Galmudug Begin Talks in Galkayo City

Tagged:

Related Topics

Direct peace talks between Galmudug and Puntland states began in Galkayo town on Tuesday, to seek solution for the conflict between the two Federal states.

Minsters from both administrations, elders, politicians and section of the civil society are attending the meeting kicked off in Galkayo, according to reports.

The talks followed a meeting between Puntland President Abdiweli Mohamed Ali and Galmudug President Ahmed Duale Haaf, which was held in Adado town last month.

The two nighbouring states have in the past reached a number of peace agreements, which failed to bring a lasting way out for the recurrent clashes in the central town.

Since 1991, Puntland and Galmudug have been fighting for the control of Galkayo. hundreds of people died in the war, while thousands others have displaced from the town.

Somalia

Int'l Naval Coalition Step up Fight Against Somali Pirates

An international naval coalition is stepping up its presence in the Bab Al Mandeb strait in response to attacks on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.