Somalia: Puntland and Galmudug Begin Talks in Galkayo City

Direct peace talks between Galmudug and Puntland states began in Galkayo town on Tuesday, to seek solution for the conflict between the two Federal states.

Minsters from both administrations, elders, politicians and section of the civil society are attending the meeting kicked off in Galkayo, according to reports.

The talks followed a meeting between Puntland President Abdiweli Mohamed Ali and Galmudug President Ahmed Duale Haaf, which was held in Adado town last month.

The two nighbouring states have in the past reached a number of peace agreements, which failed to bring a lasting way out for the recurrent clashes in the central town.

Since 1991, Puntland and Galmudug have been fighting for the control of Galkayo. hundreds of people died in the war, while thousands others have displaced from the town.