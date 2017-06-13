Liberia: Alex Cummings to Rehabilitate Roads in Clara Town, Doe Community

Monrovia — Ahead of the start of campaign for the October elections Presidential hopeful Alexander Benedict Cummings has promised to help fight economic constraints faced by the people of Clara Town and Doe Community.

Cummings promised inhabitants of the slum community with good road rehabilitation, safe drinking water facilities, as well as micro loan empowerment as a way of helping to alleviate the economic constraints faced by them.

"We are committed to have some bridges, roads and water and we will do that. I promise to come back when things get better and look forward to your support to change our county," Cummings told residents and supporters hailing from the slum community.

His commitment comes after being confronted over the weekend by residents of the two communities about the appalling living condition faced by them.

Clara Town and Doe Communities are two slum communities locate in Montserrado County District Number 14, always affected by unbearable flooding during the rainy season.

Cummings said it was important that the condition of the people living not only in Clara Town and Doe Communities, but the entire Montserrado County District be addressed.

"This gives me inspiration and courage to lead our people so we can transform Liberia and the lives of the people of this district. You deserve a better Liberia, Clara Town, District 14, you deserve a better Doe Community," Cumming said.

He expressed the need for residents of the community to live better lives than their ongoing life experience within the slum communities.

This, the Alternative National Congress political leader says can be achieved through continuous hard work through joint collaboration.

"It starts with me who wants the opportunity to serve you, but I want you know that I believe in you, and in Liberia until we can change our country so that all of us can benefit," Cummings noted.

With joint efforts from community dwellers, Cummings said there would be better schools, roads and health facilities, electricity and pipe borne water for the people.

Huge pales of garbage in major corners within the communities and bad road conditions have been pointed out by some of the residents as factors affecting the economic growth of the two communities represented by businessman Abraham Vamuyan Konneh in the Liberian Legislature.

At least 10,000 persons living within that region lack improved sanitation and safe drinking water, according to officials from the two communities.

Annava Johnson, chairlady of District 14 expressed disenchantment over the one-way drive route leading to the either sides of the slum communities.

"If anyone becomes President, we want them to firstly look at slum dwellers and think about how to upgrade our communities because we have stayed in this bad condition for long," Madam Johnson lamented.

She said flooding has affected series of developmental initiatives within the two communities and that economic growth has been stalled over the years due to bad road conditions.

Madam Johnson further emphasized the need for skills training program to take the center stage of women empowerment, something that the ANC Political leader promised to do.

"We want you to upgrade skill training in our communities so that we will be able to help our husband feed our children. Right now people are mentally ill because they are thinking about how to feed their children and the only way to do that is to be able to do something on their own," Madam Johnson stressed.

At the same time, a group of southeasterners living in Montserrado County District Number 14 have petitioned Cummings to contest the presidency in the upcoming October's election.

Cummings during a recent public gathering in the Old-Road Community frowned at tribal based politics, noting that should not be used as the basis for contesting the Liberian presidency.

But the Secretary General of the group, Alexander Hinneh during the petition noted that Cummings presidency would give rise to hinterland developments which was initiated by two of the region sons, William V.S. Tubman and Samuel K. Doe.

"The southeasterners of electoral district number 14 have been observing the political actors of our country, especially Presidential aspirants and have realize that the best person is our own son Alexander B. Cummings, a man with no corrupt record and international character," Hinneh registered.

Meanwhile, Hinneh believes that Cummings "Talk and do" attribute speaks volume of his ability to change Liberia.