Liberia: Camp for Peace Liberia to Train 100 Youth in Monrovia, Kakata

Monrovia — In order to avert abusive campaigns during the upcoming general and Presidential election and conceiving positive engagement in promoting peace through awareness; the Camp for Peace-Liberia has planned to train young people in Monrovia and its environs.

Camp for Peace-Liberia (CFP-Liberia) is a non-profit organization working with young people to promote sustainable peace and development. It was established in 2005 by a youth group; and mainly works in the regions of Montserrado, Margibi, Bong and Lofa.

"Our goal is to train 100 youth both in Monrovia and Kakata, who will serve as agents and ambassadors of change during this electoral process", the Executive Director of Camp for Peace-Liberia, Abel Learvillie, said during the program marking the official launch of "Achieving Behavioral Change Towards Peaceful Elections in Liberia."

The program which was held at the Conference Hall of the Lutheran Church in Liberia on 13th Street, Sinkor over the weekend, brought together many students from various schools in Monrovia.

With the youth dominating voters registered for the upcoming election, Learwellie said the initiative is intended to build the capacity of young people both in and out of schools on the issue tolerance, good leadership and non-violence during and after the election.

Learvillie added: "Of course we hope to reach out to more than 50 000 persons across the country with our messages through radio and text messages; so that we all can be peaceful irrespective of the political parties that we support."

Also giving the keynote address at the program, the Assistance Minister of Youth and Sport Kula V. Fofana said although UNMIL has turned the security sector over to Liberia despite the fact that the country is closer to elections; many things will happen, but urged that being a part "Achieving Behavioral Change Towards Peaceful Elections in Liberia" is essential to the growth and development of the country.

The Assistance Minister of Youth and Sport, Fofana said: "We as young people must contribute to ensuring that our transition is successful."

Also speaking to FrontPage Africa, many students pledged to exhibit peace during and after the 2017 election. "

"Although she does not reach the age to vote, Blessing Boaslah, 15, of the Nathen E. Gibson School - "We need peace before and after the election. We want peace; violence is not good especially for us the young people."

For Jeremiah Kollie, a student of the St. Mathew Lutheran School who happens to be a first time voter in the coming election; voting for the first time will be a dream comes true.

Kollie said: "It makes me so proud to be voting for the first time; it is my hope that we make the right decision in these elections."